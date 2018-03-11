BRING ON THE BUCKEYES! SDSU Men Draw Ohio State In Boise

Jacks Get 12th Seed In Big Dance

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits earned the No. 12 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and will play No. 5 seed Ohio State in the West Region’s opening round Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

TNT will televise the game. SDSU and OSU will tip off following the earlier game between Gonzaga and UNC-Greensboro, which is expected to be between 2:30 and 3 PM CST.

The Jackrabbits (28-6) are making their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and their fifth in the last seven seasons after winning The Summit League regular season and tournament championships.

The Buckeyes (24-8) are making their 28th NCAA Tournament appearance and finished tied for second in the Big 10 standings.

The Jackrabbit ticket office will be open Sunday evening 6-8 p.m., to take requests for NCAA Tournament tickets. Fans can call (605) 688-5422 or stop by the Frost Arena office during those hours to submit their requests, which will begin to be fulfilled early next week. The ticket office opens Monday at 9 a.m.

