Castlewood Savors State Championship

Warrior Girls Win Third Title 47-41 over Hanson
Zach Borg
Share This:

ABERDEEN ,S.D.  —  State champions were crowned in girls’ basketball last night.

At the B in Aberdeen Alayna Benike’s layup late in the 4th broke a tie and put Castlewood ahead for good, as the Warriors claimed their third state title with a hard fought 47-41 win over Hanson.  Alayna and her sister Regan carried the Warriors during this tournament, as they combined to score 39 of Castlewood’s 47 in last night’s victory.

Related Post

ENTRINGER CLASSIC: Flandreau Hands Deubrook First...
Yankton beats WHS boys, OG Sweeps RHS at Pentagon
Selland Nominated For McDonald’s Game
O’Gorman Drops Rapid City Central In Doubleh...

You Might Also Like