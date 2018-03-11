Castlewood Savors State Championship

Warrior Girls Win Third Title 47-41 over Hanson

ABERDEEN ,S.D. — State champions were crowned in girls’ basketball last night.

At the B in Aberdeen Alayna Benike’s layup late in the 4th broke a tie and put Castlewood ahead for good, as the Warriors claimed their third state title with a hard fought 47-41 win over Hanson. Alayna and her sister Regan carried the Warriors during this tournament, as they combined to score 39 of Castlewood’s 47 in last night’s victory.