CENTRAL REGION SEMIFINALS-Northern State Men Rally Past St. Cloud State

Wolves Head To Tuesday Title Game On Back Of 68-61 Win

Maryville, Mo. – Despite trailing for over 35 minutes of play, the No.6 Northern State University men’s basketball team pulled out a 68-61 victory of St. Cloud State in the NCAA Central Region Tournament semifinals. The Wolves improve to 33-3 overall, advancing to the sweet sixteen round and the regional final.

The Wolves trailed 32-30 at the half and battled bringing things as close as 2-points on two occasions in the second before grabbing their first lead of the contest. Darin Peterka knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game at the 4:46 mark in the second, giving NSU the 56-55 lead. The Wolves then went on a 12-6 run in the final four minutes of regulation, as Peterka drained a second from beyond the arc and NSU knocked down nine from the foul line.

Northern shot 46.8 percent from the floor, 30.0 percent from the 3-point line, and 75 percent from the free-throw line in the win. The Huskies shot 41.4 percent from the floor, 28.6 percent from the arc, and 63.6 percent from the foul line. NSU also out-rebounded SCSU 34-32 in the game, notching a combined seven assists, two blocks, and one steal. As a team, the Wolves tallied 30 points in the paint, 19 points off the bench, 15 second chance points, and six points off turnovers.

Logan Doyle led the team in the game and off the bench with 14 points, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor. The senior notched a team second best six rebounds as well as on block. DJ Pollard was second on the team with 12 points, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. Pollard went a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line, and recorded one rebound and one assist.

Carter Evans and Gabe King tallied 11 and ten points respectively. Evans shot 50.0 percent from the floor, adding three rebounds and one block, while King hit 3-of-5 from the field and tallied five rebounds and one steal.

Ian Smith and Darin Peterka rounded out the starters with nine and seven points respectively. Peterka tallied two of the team’s three long range buckets, and added a team second best six rebounds and two assists. Smith led the team with seven rebounds and four assists. Bo Fries added the final five team points for the Wolves, notching one made 3-pointer and three rebounds.

Northern will play the winner of the Minnesota State and Southwest Minnesota State game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. from Bearcat Arena. The winner will head to the Sanford Pentagon and the NCAA Elite Eight, scheduled for March 20-22-24.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics