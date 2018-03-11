Coyotes Ready To Embrace Other Postseason Opportunities

Women Heading To WNIT, Men Likely To CBI or CIT

VERMILLION, S.D. — Though the South Dakota teams that SDSU beat in the Summit League Championship more than likely won’t be joining either SDSU team in the NCAA Tournaments, they’ll each be in some form of postseason play.

The USD women are a lock to go to the WNIT for the fourth straight year. The men are up in the air. Though they have an NIT worthy resume they may have to settle for the CBI or CIT.

For both it’s a far cry from where they wanted to be. Yet as seniors on the USD women’s team who were a part of the WNIT championship in 2016 know, it can still be a special experience.