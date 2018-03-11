Dakota Wesleyan & Northwestern Women Reach National Semifinals

Both Teams Play For Spot In National Championship Tomorrow

SIOUX CITY, IA — The NAIA women’s tournament resumes tomorrow in Sioux City with the Fab Four national semifinals. That will include Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern after a fabulous weekend for both.

The Tigers crushed the top ranked team in the tournament, Southeastern, 78-64, while the Red Raiders beat St. Francis in Overtime 89-83.

It’s the Tigers first trip to the semifinals since 2003 and the Red Raiders first since 2013.

Dakota Wesleyan plays Concordia at 6 PM followed by Northwestern and St. Xavier.