Depth Could Be Difference For Jackrabbits In NCAA Tournament

SDSU Making 5th Trip To Big Dance In Seven Years

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the fifth time in seven years, and third straight season, the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Jacks could be a tougher out than in any of their four previous appearances because of their depth. Mike Daum garners most of the attention, but as we saw in the Summit League Championship when he had to sit 11 minutes with foul trouble, the Jacks have plenty of help around him, with a deep bench and the nearly 16 points per game that freshman David Jenkins Jr. provides.

SDSU will play Ohio State on Thursday in Boise, Idaho with tipoff shortly after the Gonzaga and UNC-Greensboro game.