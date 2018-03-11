The Hunt for Cards at the Sioux Falls Collectables Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- There’s a monthly show in Sioux Falls where sports enthusiasts get together to buy sell and trade. Most of them are on the hunt for cards.

“Find that white rabbit that nobody else has got,” said John Eck, Sioux Falls Collectables Show Organizer.

“The thrill of opening packs and trying to find that card that everybody wants,” said Dallas Kroeze, a sports card collector.

For most the older the better, but it’s not all about the cards

“The camaraderie, seeing different people, different stories of who they met or who they collect or why they get into it,” said Eck.

“Even if I don’t buy anything or trade anything it’s just fun to be in the environment and to me that’s what it’s all about anyways, just having fun with everybody else,” said Matt Spielman, a sports card collector.

John has had to travel pretty far for some of his cards.

“Last year I traveled to Chicago, Wichita, Denver, Minneapolis, all over for sports card shows,” said Eck.

However, there was a lack of these types of shows in Sioux Falls. That’s why a year and a half ago Eck took matters into his own hands by organizing the Sioux Falls Collectables Show.

While it’s mostly cards there are other sports memorabilia like poker chips and items signed by athletes. There are items ranging from fifty cents to hundreds of dollars.

Many collectors say it’s not about the money. It’s about finding something that will make you happy

“I do it because I like to collect my teams, you know it’s all fun for me,” said Spielman.

Many have been collecting since they were young and now share the hobby with their kids. As this industry grows though, cards keep going up in price

“You can buy a Michael Jordan rookie for eight to nine thousand dollars,” said Kroeze.

“I have to say that’s one thing I miss is the availability for kids,” said Spielman.

While kids can find cheaper individual cards many of the packs are expensive.

“I remember when I started I could buy a pack for a quarter,” said Spielman.

Now they are around five to ten dollars.

At the end of the day if they found their card or not, these collectors say they won’t be stopping any time soon.

The next show will be April 14th at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sioux Falls.