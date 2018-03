Rushmore Takes Boy’s State Hockey Title In Overtime For Sioux Falls

Thunder Rally For 4-3 Win

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — Seth Dikoff scored the game winning goal in overtime to lift the Rushmore Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Sioux Falls Flyers in the South Dakota boy’s state hockey championship game. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

-Highlights Courtesy Midco SN