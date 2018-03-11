SDSU Jackrabbits Men’s Basketball Team Goes Dancing Once Again

A familiar accomplishment, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Men’s Basketball team is heading to the NCAA tournament once again.

After beating rivals USD to claim the Summit League crown, the team and fans gathered at Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Brookings to find out who and where the Jackrabbits will be playing.

Earning a 12-seed in the west region, SDSU will take on the 5-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in Boise, Idaho on Thursday.

Having experience in past years of the tournament losing to teams like Gonzaga and Maryland, the team thinks their experiences in those previous years will help them this time around.

“We have a group of senior guys who have a lot of experience and will be able to pass it down to our younger guys and it’ll kind of help us because we’ve played on this type of stage before, we know what it’s like and we can help keep the team’s nerves down,” says Junior Forward, Mike Daum.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger has already started doing homework on his opponent minutes after discovering his team were playing the buck-eyes.

“Anytime a team can go 15-3 in a league like the Big 10, you know it’s a really good team and Bates-Diop, their 6’7″ swingman is the Big 10 player of the year, they’re a very physical, defensive team and Coach Holtmann is a really good coach so we know we’re in for a challenge,” Coach Otzelberger tells us.

Coach also says that his team is ready for the national spotlight and ready for their next obstacle.

“You have all of the eyes on you. you know, whether it’s the television audience or the fans or the NBA people or whoever comes to the game, I know our guys like the challenge, we’ve played some tough non-league games against power 5 quality opponents and helps prepare for this opportunity,” says Coach Otzelberger.

The SDSU Jackrabbits will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Taco Bell Arena on the campus of Boise State University, Thursday at three p.m. central time.

The Jackrabbits game on Thursday will be broadcasted live on TNT.

The SDSU Women will find out who and where they’ll play tomorrow night.