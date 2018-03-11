Sioux Falls Non-profit Helps Women to Succeed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls non-profit, now in its fifth year of operation got a big boost this weekend.

Dress for success sioux falls opened up their closet for the annual spring sale. Women were able to get work clothes for an affordable price.

The main focus of dress for success is to help women who are unemployed by providing professional attire and development tools. The organization has worked with 1,300 ladies in Sioux Falls since opening in 2013.

This year they are adding on several new programs, including a mobile career center. If a client can’t come to them they’ll go to that person’s home and help them prepare for finding a job.

“While people know us mostly for the clothes, it’s really the career development work that we are doing behind the scenes that are really the most important piece. So events like our closet sale help raise money, so that we can continue to empower women to become financially independent,” said Erin Bosch, Executive Director of Dress For Success Sioux Falls.

Another closet sale will be held in July. Dress for success accepts clothes donations on Wednesdays and the second Saturday of the month.