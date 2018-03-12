10-Year-Old Causes $65K in Damage to Playground

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 10-year-old boy was cited with arson on Sunday, after he caused $65,000 in damage to an apartment playground in Sioux Falls.

Police say the boy was playing with a lighter and paper at a newly installed playground located on the 4400 block of west Valhalla Blvd.

The playground was fully engulfed in flames by the time officers arrived.

Police say the boy caused $65,000 in damage and was cited for arson and intentional damage to property.

Police say someone was with the boy but that she had no involvement and wasn’t charged or cited.