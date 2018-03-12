Out and About with Addie: Week of 3/12

Just when you thought that old macrame hanger or woven tapestry wall hanging had gone out of style! Check out the first in a fun list of events happening this week ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday! Check out the list of events Addie Graham-Kramer and her team of specialists have pulled together for you this week in the link above or by clicking below:

Tuesday, March 13 – Wall Hang Workshop

Tuesday, March 13 – Trivia Tuesday at The Source Roastery + Taproom

Wednesday, March 14 – St. Patrick’s Day for Kids

Saturday, March 17 – Ninja Warrior Clinic

Saturday, March 17 – Spring Fever Market

Saturday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Parade