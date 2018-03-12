Area Businesses Cash In On March Madness With Unique Spins On Brackets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some Sioux Falls businesses are cashing in on March Madness by taking their own unique spin on brackets.

Oh My Cupcakes! is pitting 64 of their cupcake flavors against each other in their “Tournament of Cupcakes.”

A horse rescue in Humboldt is also putting their adoptable horses head-to-head in March Madness bracket, in an effort to raise interest in adoptions.

Downtown Sioux Falls is also cashing in on the March Madness fun by involving Sioux Falls breweries in the “Mash Madness” beer battle.

“Whether you’re a sports fan or a beer fan you know its just kind of a perfect marriage of two fun things so if you like one or the other or if you like both, it works either way,” said Brienne Maner with Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

The horse and cupcake competition requires online voting through the businesses Facebook pages. The beer battle requires taste-testing each beer at the brewery and filling our a bracket in-house.