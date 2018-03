Augie Glad to Have Home Court Advantage

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The home crowd certainly made a difference as the Augustana women rallied late to beat Northern in OT in the Central Region semifinals. So to have the home court for Monday night’s championship game with the winner advancing to the Elite 8 in Sioux Falls was huge for Logan O’Farrell and her teammates.