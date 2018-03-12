Businesses Cash In on March Madness with “Brackets” of their Own

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Now that it is NCAA tournament time, out come the brackets!

It’s the time when sports fans fill out one – or multiple – brackets projecting their top team to take the championship.

Area businesses are also cashing in on March Madness with unique “brackets” of their own.

“Top seeds would definitely be the Lemon Drop, the Marilyn, the Triple Chocolate Meltdown…”

Oh My Cupcakes! in Sioux Falls isn’t a place one would usually associate with sports.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t combine the two ingredients into something fun.

“As a longtime basketball player I’ve always had a fondness of March Madness and I’ve always wanted to do a tournament bracket with cupcakes to see what cupcake would come on top,” said Director of Operations Amanda Feldkamp.

The shop is pitting 64 of their most popular flavors against each other in a “March Madness” style match up with no sports required.

“I’m a very competitive person so when I put up the chocolate peanut butter attack to the triple chocolate meltdown, that is a real battle in my heart and in my head.”

It’s not just sweet treats cashing in on the fun.

Gentle Spirit Horses is a rescue and sanctuary in Humboldt that’s putting some of their most adorable and adoptable up against each other.

All through the month of March, the horses face off on Facebook, competing for likes, shares, comments and donations.

The rescue says it’s all in good fun, and the extra exposure could boost adoptions.

The madness of March is also hitting the downtown Sioux Falls craft beer scene.

“Whether you’re a sports fan or a beer fan you know it’s just kind of a perfect marriage of two fun things so if you like one or the other or if you like both, it works either way,” said Brienne Maner of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

The second annual “Mash Madness” pits downtown breweries’ finest craft beers against one another for a thirst-quenching economic boost.

“This is a friendly competition between businesses and there is a trophy at stake so they are taking it very seriously and people that are beer connoisseurs take it seriously as well so it’s a lot of fun.”

The horse and cupcake competitions have set up online voting on each of their Facebook pages:

Oh My Cupcakes!: https://www.facebook.com/SiouxFallsCupcakes/app/36495350702/

Gentle Spirit Horses: http://gentlespirithorses.org/march-madness

https://www.facebook.com/pg/gentlespirithorses/events/

The beer battle requires taste-testing at breweries and filling out a bracket while you’re there.

Info: http://dtsf.com/events/details/mash-madness/2018-3-6