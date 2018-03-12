A Chance to Be Bold: Going Bald For Children With Cancer

International charity funds research to cure childhood cancer

Getting a haircut is often something we do to change our look or feel better about ourselves. But, for some, it’s a sign of a life-or-death journey: cancer. This week, there’s a way to make a bold decision about your hair for those who don’t have a choice.

11-year-old Harrisburg resident Ady Hauert loves her long locks. Her mom and personal stylist, Bekah, says those strands are a symbol of survival.

“There are so many things you take for granted in life in general and as a parent until your child has a life-threatening illness,” Bekah says.

Almost seven years ago, Ady lost a lot of her hair from chemotherapy treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was so little she doesn’t remember much of the experience.

“I’m actually pretty surprised that I ever had my hair that short,” Ady says.

But, Bekah vividly recalls having a heart-to-heart with her young daughter.

“Ady had the choice of ‘You lose all of your long pretty hair at one time when it’s all going to fall out,’ and I had to sit there and show her pictures on the internet of bald little kids because they had lost their hair, or ‘You cut your hair into a little pixie cut so that when it falls out, it’s less hairs.’ And that’s how I had to explain it to a four-year-old.”

Thankfully, Ady is cancer free. Her long brown hair is back and for the most part, she has no side effects now-a-days from the harsh chemotherapy.

“The bags are covered because they’re so toxic, but they’re hooking it up to shove it into my child’s body and it’s like ‘Are you kidding right now?’ but, what is your option?” Bekah explains.

These days, Bekah fights for a better option. She’s involved with an organization called St. Baldrick’s.

“They’re trying to find a treatment that’s more suitable for kids,” she says.

Bekah is a hairdresser who owns Fringe Salon in Sioux Falls. She and a team of stylists dole out buzz cuts to people of all ages who’ve raised money for this international charity. It’s an important gesture to show kids like Ady they aren’t alone.

“To make this choice to shave their heads, it shows kids ‘You know what, hair isn’t that big of a deal.’”

If you don’t want to part ways with your hair, you can still participate in St. Baldrick’s. Organizers are accepting monetary donations at the event Wednesday, March 14, at Pizza Ranch on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Even if you just go there for dinner, a portion of the restaurant’s sales that night go to St. Baldrick’s. Click here for more information.