Convicted laser swindler pays $637,000 in restitution

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Federal court records show a Rapid City man convicted of running an illegal medical laser scheme has paid $637,000 in restitution so far as he awaits sentencing.

Eighty-two-year-old Larry Lytle pleaded guilty in January to criminal contempt and conspiracy. He has agreed to reimburse all customers who purchased one of his QLaser medical devices. Sales of the handheld devices totaled more than $16 million.

The Rapid City Journal reports Lytle admitted to selling hundreds of QLasers from 2005 through 2015, which were purchased for about $4,000 each. He placed veterinary labels on the handheld devices to evade review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lytle and his co-conspirators claimed the devices could treat more than 200 medical conditions, including AIDS.