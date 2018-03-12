Corsica-Stickney Student In Custody After Threat Of Gun Violence

CORSICA – A 15-year-old student is in custody as authorities investigate what they’re calling a “threat of gun violence” at Corsica-Stickney High School.

Aurora County Sheriff David Fink said the student sent text messages and pictures to two other people, who then contacted authorities around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Fink said the student was taken into detention at home and there were not any incidents at the school.

Superintendent Scott Muckey confirmed that classes started at 10 a.m. Monday in response to the investigation. He said parents were notified of the threat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.