Iowa Senate leader resigns after video purportedly shows him kissing lobbyist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The top leader in the Iowa Senate says he’s resigning after a video posted on a liberal news website purportedly showed him kissing a statehouse lobbyist.

Senate Republicans released a statement Monday announcing that Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix was resigning effectively at 2 p.m. from his leadership post and as a state senator.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber plan to elect a new majority leader on Wednesday.

The incident caps a swift response from Republicans in the chamber after the liberal website Iowa Starting Line published video and photos showing Dix and a woman together at a bar. The video shows the two kiss.

The website says the incident was recorded March 1.