Macy Miller Reacts to Jacks Getting 8 Seed

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU women got the great news tonight that they were an 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and would open against Villanova Friday night at South bend, IN. Mitchell native Macy Miller spoke with Zach Borg live from Cubbies during the 6:00 sportscast about the Jacks getting such a high seed.