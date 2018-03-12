Names Released In Minnehaha County Fatal Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (From South Dakota Highway Patrol) – A 19-year-old Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night west of Sioux Falls,

A 2004 Honda CR-V was westbound on South Dakota Highway 42 and was preparing to make a left-hand turn onto 454th Avenue. The vehicle was struck from behind by a westbound 1996 Dodge Caravan. The collision pushed the Honda into the path of an eastbound 2011 Freightliner Cascadia.

Caitlyn Carman, the driver of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, age 10, was transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The two other drivers, both male, received minor injuries and were treated at the scene. All four people involved were wearing seatbelts. Charges are pending against Mark Begeman, 52, Monroe, S.D., who was driving the Dodge Caravan.

That area of Highway 42 was closed to traffic for several hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.