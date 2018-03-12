Part-Time Seasonal Lawn & Garden Sales

Nyberg's Ace
KDLT TV
Share This:
Looking for a friendly, positive, and motivated person to provide helpful service. Retail knowledge and experience helpful. Hours will vary. Flexible schedule to include days, evenings, and weekends. Competitive pay, excellent on the job training, relaxed dress code, great employee discount.
Contact Information
Jody-store manager
jbell@nybergsace.com
605-362-4223
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
http://www.nybergsace.com/employment
Job Posting Expiration Date: *
5/1/18

You Might Also Like