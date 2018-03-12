SDSU Men Know Shooting Will be Key vs. Ohio State

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU men found out Sunday that they would be playing Ohio State in Boise, ID in the opening round of the NCAA tournament Thursday afternoon. And they were pleased about their chances to advance against a team that doesn’t have an intimidating front line like last year when they played Gonzaga at Salt Lake City. TJ Otzelberger knows that getting open shots and of course making them will be the key.