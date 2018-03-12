Sioux Falls Voter Registration Due March 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls residents have until March 26th to register for April’s city and school district elections.

Residents can register at a variety of places including the city finance or clerks office, driver’s license station, the county auditor’s office or the department of human services.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10th.

Those registered can vote at their assigned polling place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. To check your current voter registration or learn more about the election visit siouxfalls.org/election.