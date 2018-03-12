US officials: NKorea will face no more conditions for talks

Trump administration officials say there will be no additional conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation’s leaders. That’s beyond the North’s promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises during that time.

The officials’ comments followed the surprise announcement last week that President Donald Trump has agreed to meet the North’s Kim Jong Un by May.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) said the summit would give Trump a chance “to sit down and see if he can cut a deal” with Kim over the North’s nuclear program