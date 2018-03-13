6-year-old boy injured in crash near Brookings dies

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – A 6-year-old Aurora boy has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Brookings County.

The Highway Patrol says Ethan Rosa was riding in a car that spun out of control on an icy U.S. Highway 14 on March 7, about 3 miles east of Brookings.

The car slid into the oncoming lane and collided with a semitrailer. The boy was among three passengers in the car who were injured. He died over the weekend in a Sioux Falls hospital.