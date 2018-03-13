Allergists Give Tips On The Upcoming Allergy Season

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Warmer temperatures are a reminder that allergy season is on the way.

Doctors say now is the time to take precautions to make sure you’re not stuffy for the beautiful spring weather.

“The key is be ready,” says Dr. Mark Bubak from Dakota Allergy and Asthma.

It’s that time in late March and April when the trees begin to pollinate.

For the next two months, pollen floats around the air, reaching as far as 50 miles from the tree itself

Dr. Bubak says there are steps that can be taken right away.

“Keeping the house closed up. And the other thing is you have a lot of allergy problems, it’s now time to start your nasal steroid. It takes two weeks for them to get to full effect so about right now is the time,” Dr. Bubak tells us.

A bright spot is that prescriptions are not needed to get a hold of allergy medications. Most allergy remedies like Flonase and Nasacort are over-the-counter and can be found at nearly all drug stores and grocery stores.

But if over-the-counter methods are ineffective, Dr. Bubak says skin tests are a way to discover what someone is actually allergic to and treat it from there.

The key is seeing a reaction to the allergen placed on your skin.

“In about 15 to 20 minutes, we have mosquito bites or not that tells us if you’re allergic to the elm or the oak or the birch trees. And we use that to help out a little bit with diagnosis and avoidance and especially the allergy shots,” says Dr. Bubak.

Allergy shots can be helpful. They are similar to a flu shot where a small amount of allergen is injected into your system to allow your immune system to get familiar with it, but not enough to cause a full-blown allergic reaction.

Dr. Bubak says starting to get a hold of allergy remedies now will benefit you in the long-run.

“For most people, if you start your nasal steroid now, that tree season is going to way better,” Dr. Bubak mentions.

Dr. Bubak says patients should go to their family doctor first.

If further evaluation is needed, they’ll be referred to an allergist.