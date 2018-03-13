Augie Season Ends at Central Region Championship

Augie Season Ends at Central Region Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — They found themselves buried in a hole early, and unfortunately, they couldn’t dig themselves out of it, as the Augustana women’s basketball season comes to a close after the Vikings dropped an 81-42 contest to No. 2 Central Missouri Monday night in the Central Region Championship game.

Augustana, who won a share of the NSIC regular season championship as well as the 2018 NSIC Tournament title and a trip to the Sweet 16, ends their season with a 29-4 record. The 29 wins is the most in program history.

The Jennies jumped on the Vikings from the start, sprinting out to a 17-2 lead with 4:56 to play in the first quarter. Augustana trailed 24-7 after one quarter and made just three of their first 14 shots from the field. They trailed 42-17 at halftime.

Central Missouri shot 53 percent from the field in the first quarter and 58 percent in the second quarter. It was a night where the Jennies couldn’t miss and the Vikings couldn’t get the ball to drop.

After three quarters of play, Central Missouri led Augustana 61-26.

For the game, Augie shot 24.1 percent from the field compared to the Jennies 48 percent. CMU knocked down 12 triples and outrebounded the Vikings 45-29.

Allie Koehn led the Vikings with 8 points, while Logan O’Farrell pulled down a team-best 10 rebounds.

