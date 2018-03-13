Capitol flags flying at half-staff to honor late lawmaker

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered state Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of former state Rep. Hal Wick.

Daugaard’s office says the 73-year-old Wick, of Sioux Falls, died March 7. He served 20 years over several stints in the House of Representatives from 1977 until 2014.

A funeral for Wick will be held on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Republican Party says Wick was a longtime member of the Minnehaha County GOP and served in many roles for the party.