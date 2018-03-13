Coyotes to host Houston in WNIT Thursday

Coyotes to host Houston in WNIT Thursday

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota women’s basketball will host Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in a first-round game of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

The 64-team field was announced late Monday. The winner will face either Colorado State or Western Illinois in the second round at a date and time to be determined.

South Dakota is competing in the postseason for the eighth consecutive season and making its fifth WNIT appearance in that span. This will be the first meeting in program history between the Coyotes and the Houston Cougars.

The Coyotes (26-6) earned the automatic bid to the WNIT as the Summit League regular season champions. South Dakota ran through the league slate with a perfect 14-0, becoming the first undefeated Summit champion since 1994. The Coyote roster features a well-rounded offense with nine different leading scorers throughout the season.

The Cougars (20-11) received an at-large selection to the WNIT after finishing fifth in the American Athletic Conference with a 9-7 record. Houston looks to end a four-game skid that concluded with an upset in the conference tournament by Tulsa. The Cougars are led by sophomore guard Jasmyne Harris with 19.6 points, which ranks 32nd in the nation and fourth in the American. Sophomore Angela Harris and junior Serithia Hawkins add double-figure scoring with 14.9 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. Angela Harris leads the American, and ranks 16th nationally, with 2.97 steals per game.

Tickets for Thursday’s game range from $13-15 for adults and $7-8 for youth. Tickets can be ordered online at GoYotes.com, by phone at (605) 677-5959 or in person at the Coyote Ticket Office. Season ticket holders have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to claim their regular season seats for the game. Any unclaimed season-ticket holder seats will be released to the public.