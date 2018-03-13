DWU Women Excited to be in NAIA Championship

SIOUX CITY, IA… The Dakota Wesleyan women take a 31-6 record into Tuesday night’s NAIA title game with GPAC rival Concordia. It’s a dream come true for players like senior Ashley Bray. And they take confidence into the game with the #2 team in the country after beating the top team along the way to make the championship game. It will be the 4th time this season these teams have met with the Bulldogs winning all 3. But it was a last second basket for a 90-88 win in the conference championship game, so not much separates these 2 teams.