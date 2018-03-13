Elections office separates Krebs from US House race info

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ office has instituted a “legal firewall” separating Krebs from information about the South Dakota U.S. House election in which she’s running.

The office says Krebs instituted the policy to protect the “integrity of her office and the election process.” All office employees have signed it.

The policy is written generally for secretary of state personnel who are candidates for public office. It says avoiding the appearance of impropriety is of “utmost importance.”

It says also that a candidate’s name and photo will be removed from the state’s Election Night Reporting System. The office’s website currently features Krebs’ name and picture.

Krebs, former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson and state Sen. Neal Tapio are competing in the Republican primary for the seat. Former Judge Tim Bjorkman is a Democratic candidate.