Harrold Leads Storm to Big Win Over Cedar Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm opened their home schedule Monday night at the Premier Center with a convincing win over Cedar Rapids 70-33. Lorenzo Brown was 10 of 14 for 137 yards and a trio of TD passes. He also ran for the first score of the game. DWU’s Landon Turner threw 2 passes and they both went for scores to Judd Harrold who made the most of his 6 catches. They went for 81 yards and 5 touchdowns. Lyle McCombs scored 3 straight times on the ground and the Storm improved to 1-1 for the season after losing their opener at Arizona 39-33.