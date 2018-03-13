Harrold Leads Storm to Big Win Over Cedar Rapids

Harrold Leads Storm to Big Win Over Cedar Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm opened their home schedule Monday night at the Premier Center with a convincing win over Cedar Rapids 70-33. Lorenzo Brown was 10 of 14 for 137 yards and a trio of TD passes. He also ran for the first score of the game. DWU’s Landon Turner threw 2 passes and they both went for scores to Judd Harrold who made the most of his 6 catches. They went for 81 yards and 5 touchdowns. Lyle McCombs scored 3 straight times on the ground and the Storm improved to 1-1 for the season after losing their opener at Arizona 39-33.

