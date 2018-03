Jacks Like the Matchup with Ohio State in Boise

BOISE, ID… The South Dakota State men are in Boise where they will play Ohio State Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. And after playing the gigantic team from Gonzaga last year, the Jacks really like this match-up a lot better. They will certainly have more room to shoot, which is something they usually do extremely well.