Jason Jones named to serve as new Pierre police chief

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The city of Pierre has named Jason Jones as police chief.

The longtime member of the Pierre Police Department will officially assume the role Friday. Jones is replacing Dave Panzer Jr., who has retired.

Jones serves now as the department’s administrative captain. He started with Pierre police in 2000 and holds a degree from the University of South Dakota.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says Jones has proven himself a capable leader, a strong administrator and adept at forging community relations. The department has 45 employees.