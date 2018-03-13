KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Jackrabbit Men Arrive In Boise

Third Straight Trip To The Big Dance Has Jacks In A Comfort Zone

BOISE, ID — The South Dakota State men’s basketball team has landed in Boise, Idaho for the NCAA Tournament and KDLT is right with them every step of the way!

This is SDSU’s third straight trip to “The Big Dance” and fifth in seven years. That experience has this year’s group better prepared and more comfortable for the challenge ahead.

