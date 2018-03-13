KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Jackrabbits Ignoring National Hype

National Analysts Making SDSU A Trendy Upset Pick

BOISE, ID — South Dakota State’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed outside of the Rushmore State.

The Jacks have become regulars in the Big Dance, making their third straight appearance and fifth in seven years. Add to it the accomplishments and star power of Mike Daum, and the Jackrabbits have become a trendy pick among national analysts to pull an upset.

Not that SDSU is listening. Though they’re trying to block out the hype, they believe that they’ve got the team capable of winning the program’s first Division One NCAA Tournament game.

