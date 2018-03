Northern Primed for Region Championship Game

MARYVILLE, MO…The Northern men showed plenty of grit when they rallied for a semi-final victory on Sunday over St. Cloud 68-61 to make the Central Region title game Tuesday night against MSU-Mankato. And head coach Paul Sather knows it will take more of the same for his Wolves to earn a spot in the Elite 8 next week in Sioux Falls.