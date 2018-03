One Hospitalized in Sioux Falls Apartment Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person is hospitalized after an apartment fire in Sioux Falls. The fire department says the blaze broke out in a third-floor unit shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. The building was evacuated. Firefighters who entered the apartment where the fire started found a person inside in need of help. The person was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. No one else was hurt. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.