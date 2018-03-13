Rotert Has Helped Bring SDSU Wrestling to Highest Level

BROOKINGS, SD… When he takes the mat, Nate Rotert becomes a different person.

Chris Bono, SDSU Wrestling Coach:”He wrestles with that tough-guy mentality and I love it…because you know what, when you grab him off the mat of when he’s walking around he’s an elementary ed major. He loves hanging out with little kindergartners and 2 year olds and being the soft-sided, loving guy that he is…He’s 2 different guys. Almost Clark kent and Superman…”

Eating up competition comes as second nature since eating was what drew him to wrestling in the first place.

Nate Rotert, SDSU Senior Wrestler:”In 2nd grade my dad told me I had to choose between basketball and wrestling. And honestly the only reason I picked wrestling is because after we weighted, we got to go to McDonalds. I don’t eat there now, but that’s what pushed me to wrestling…”

Though he lost the Big Macs, Nate became a big star at Spearfish, going 116-15 in his prep career and winning two state titles, drawing college offers from around the country.

Rotert:”What coach Bono said was you can be another name on the wall at those other Universities, like the Minnesotas and the Nebraskas that are recruiting you. Or you can be can be one of the guys to build something special here…”

After injuries derailed his All-American hopes in previous seasons, everything has fallen into place during in his senior year. Nate is 25-3 and became the second Jackrabbit wrestler to win a Big 12 Championship.

Rotert:”It’s a fuel there but really if I’m living in the past and being hurt, what am I doing?…”

Bono:”He’s done exactly what I though he could do for this program. For him to cap it off with an All-American or a national championship would really cement everything he’s done the last 5 years…”

Whatever happens at Nationals, Rotert’s time in Brookings changed him in another way….

Rotert:”These last 2 years I’ve kind of started to see myself as someone who can be successful and when I’m not successful it’s just another bump in the road that’s going to make me better…”

….That will stay with him long after he hangs up his singlet.

In Brookings Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.