Scoreboard Tuesday, March 13th

Scoreboard Tuesday, March 13th
KDLT Sports
Scoreboard Tuesday, March 13th

Women’s Basketball

NAIA Championship
@ Sioux City

DWU 82, Concordia 59 *Cheeseman 26, Ashley Bray 21 points

Men’s Basketball

Central Region Championship
@ Maryville, MO

Northern 90, MSU-Mankato 83 *Ian Smith 22 points

NBA

Timberwolves 116, Washington 111 *Towns 37 pts./10 reb.

NHL

Wild vs. Colorado

Women’s Softball

Augustana 6, Kutztown 2 *11th straight win

Women’s Tennis

USF 9, Millersville 0

Women’s Golf

Jackrabbit Invite

855-UNLV
908-NDSU
909-SDSU

*Teresa Toscnao (4th) 215 (-2)

Bradley Invite

909-Houston Baptist
921-Akron
926-Northern Illinois
939-USD (6th)

*Abby Dufrane (5th) 227

SMSU Invite

616-Lindenwood
637-SMSU
639-Kearney
644-USF (5th)

*Lexi Hanson-USF (3rd) 154
*Ashley Bixby-SMSU (8th) 157

Men’s Golf

Barton Intercollegiate

596-Mount Olive
598-Barton
617-Cape Fear
638-USF (8th)

*JJ Cooney (8th) 149

