Scoreboard Tuesday, March 13th
Women’s Basketball
NAIA Championship
@ Sioux City
DWU 82, Concordia 59 *Cheeseman 26, Ashley Bray 21 points
Men’s Basketball
Central Region Championship
@ Maryville, MO
Northern 90, MSU-Mankato 83 *Ian Smith 22 points
NBA
Timberwolves 116, Washington 111 *Towns 37 pts./10 reb.
NHL
Wild vs. Colorado
Women’s Softball
Augustana 6, Kutztown 2 *11th straight win
Women’s Tennis
USF 9, Millersville 0
Women’s Golf
Jackrabbit Invite
855-UNLV
908-NDSU
909-SDSU
*Teresa Toscnao (4th) 215 (-2)
Bradley Invite
909-Houston Baptist
921-Akron
926-Northern Illinois
939-USD (6th)
*Abby Dufrane (5th) 227
SMSU Invite
616-Lindenwood
637-SMSU
639-Kearney
644-USF (5th)
*Lexi Hanson-USF (3rd) 154
*Ashley Bixby-SMSU (8th) 157
Men’s Golf
Barton Intercollegiate
596-Mount Olive
598-Barton
617-Cape Fear
638-USF (8th)
*JJ Cooney (8th) 149