SDSU Women React to Being 8 Seed in NCAA Tourney

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team was awarded the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Region of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and will face No. 9-seeded Villanova, announced Monday night on the ESPN Selection Show.

The Jackrabbits and the Wildcats tip at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be played at the Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana. The game, which will be televised on ESPN2, will be the second meeting between the two schools. Villanova won the first meeting 71-47 Nov. 10, 2012.

The advancing team will play the winner of No. 1 seed Notre Dame and No. 16 CSUN Sunday.

South Dakota State (26-6) completed its 12th 20-win season in 14 years and makes its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in 10 years. The Jacks are 2-7 in the NCAA Tournament and 2018 is the first time the Jackrabbits earned the No. 8 seed. SDSU’s highest seed came as the seventh seed in the 2009 NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits have been No. 13 and No. 14 seeds twice and No. 12 and No. 15 seeds.

Villanova went 22-8 overall and 12-6 in the Big East Conference and earned an at-large bid. The Wildcats lost to Georgetown in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals and are 2-3 in their last five games.

Six-foot guard Alex Louin leads four Wildcats scoring in double figures. The senior averages 12.0 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds.