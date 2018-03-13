Sioux Falls Public Works Fixing Potholes

Sioux Falls, S.D. – It’s a busy time of year for road crews across the region, with winter weather tearing up roads and creating headaches for drivers.

That means staff at Sioux Falls Public Works are hitting the streets to in an effort to make your drive a little smoother.

Over the past few months and the accumulation of water in the ground, Sioux Falls roadways tend to see more potholes formed around this time.

Public Works is on the job to fill those potholes to make drivers commute more comfortable and lessen the risk of damaging your.

For example, a cars wheels could be knocked out of alignment if driven over too many potholes.

Street crews say filling a pothole is a fairly fast process.

“Anywhere from, depending on the size of the hole, two to ten minutes per hole. It’s a pretty quick process but it ultimately also depends on the condition of the hole.” says Street Maintenance Supervisor, Dan Whipple.

There are multiple ways to report a pothole; You can call or report one online at the city of Sioux Falls website.

Once a report is made, street crews are off and running to take care of the problem.

“An IPad goes with each crew and we add them in the office, then they can look at the dots on the map and then go to the location of the whole,” Whipple tells us.

Director of Public Works, Mark Cotter urges drivers to be aware of street crews at work and take extra caution when driving near one.

“Keep your eye out for the crews. They’re out there in traffic since they are a very mobile unit. Just keep your eye out. You know, brake when you come to them, give them maximum distance as you approach a pothole crew. They’re trying to make your daily commute smoother,” says Cotter.

Cotter says there are three crews working during the day and another two working at night.

The crew at night usually takes care of the main streets where it would be busier during the day and more dangerous for the crews.

To report a pothole, you can call the automated voicemail at 605-367-8002.