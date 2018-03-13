Sunset Removed on Non-Meandering Waters

Associated Press
Share This:

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed a bill to make permanent an expiring law that governs the use of lakes on private land for recreation. The Republican initially pushed the Legislature to move the law’s June expiration to 2021, but lawmakers instead sent him a bill that removed the sunset. The law passed in a special legislative session last year. It restored access to nearly 30 specific lakes for public recreation hampered after a 2017 state Supreme Court decision.

Related Post

Fall Harvest In South Dakota Nearly Wrapped Up
USD Football Players Plead Not Guilty To Rape Char...
Body Found In Missouri River Near Elk Point
EPA Denies Septic System Permit For Mount Rushmore...

You Might Also Like