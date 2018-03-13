Trump pays visit to prototypes for border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) – President Donald Trump is paying a visit to the prototypes that have been built on the outskirts of San Diego for his promised border wall.

The eight 30-foot-tall models are supposed to be used to help design the wall Trump has promised to build along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Trump has long said he wanted to visit the models himself so he can pick a winner, though the Department of Homeland Security says elements of each design are expected to be used.

This isn’t Trump’s first trip to a border location.

In July 2015, Trump traveled to Laredo, Texas, just weeks after declaring his candidacy to see the border for himself.