Victim of 3-vehicle fatal crash near Sioux Falls ID’d

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified the victim of a three-vehicle fatal crash in Minnehaha County.

The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Caitlyn Carman of Sioux Falls was driving a sport utility vehicle that was struck from behind on state Highway 42 by a minivan. The collision Thursday evening pushed Carman’s vehicle into the path of a semitrailer.

Carman died at the scene about 15 miles west of Sioux Falls. A 10-year-old Parker boy who was a passenger in her vehicle was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with what the patrol says are life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second SUV and the semi were treated at the scene for minor injuries.