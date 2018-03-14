Festive & Fit During St. Patricks Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During the holidays we like to eat festive foods, but many times forget what and how much of it we’re eating.

‘Fit Chic’ and co-owner of CPM Fitness Annie Mello stopped by the KDLT studio to give us some healthy and festive recipes for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

Recipes: Thin Mints –http://www.fitchicla.com/2013/02/19/did-someone-say-homemade-gluten-free-thin-mint/

Spinach Pancakes:

Ingredients:

2 cups of spinach

1 ripe banana

3/4 cup of nut milk or coconut creamer

1 tbsp of almond butter

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup of pancake mix

Directions:

1) Heat large skillet or griddle over medium heat and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

2) Combine all the ingredients except the pancake mix into your food processor or blender.Blend on high speed until ingredients are smooth. On low speed, blend in pancake mix.

3) Pour batter into medium circles. When the pancakes start bubbling a bit and the bottom is lightly browned (about 5 minutes), flip them over and continue cooking for about a minute on the other side.