Jackrabbit Men Prepare For First Game In The Big Dance

Pair Of Newcomers, Brandon Key & David Jenkins Jr, Will Play Big Roles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team hit the practice floor at the NCAA Tournament in Boise Idaho today.

Although there are a lot of players with experience in the big dance, a couple of newcomers will have to play a big role for the Jacks to win their first game.

