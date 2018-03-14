KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT: Breaking Down the Buckeyes

BOISE, I.D. — Lack of experience. Excitement to be going to a first NCAA Tournament. These are the things you’d expect to hear from teams coming out of the Summit League like South Dakota State, not the Ohio State Buckeyes, a program making it’s 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance, but first in two years.

Like the Jacks with Mike Daum, the man to stop is a 6’9 forward who won player of the year in his conference. Keita Bates Diop averages 19 points a game, and will give Daum his toughest test of the season.

Freshman Kaleb Wesson adds another physical 6-9 presence inside, and along with 12 point a game guards Jae’Sean Tate and CJ Jackson, the Buckeyes have the firepower to make up for the lack of tournament experience.

And OSU coach Chris Holtmann knows he isn’t dealing with a typical underdog either.

Over the last nine years, 12 seeds in the NCAA Tournament are 18-18. SDSU suffered one of the losses two years ago to Maryland. They think it’s time to add to the other side of the ledger.

It really comes down to one thing for State-they’ve never really played a good 40 minute game on this stage. If they do that against the Buckeyes, than their stay in Boise will last a little longer.