KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Jacks Shooting (Literally) For An Upset

SDSU Seeks Strong Start In First Round Game With Ohio State

BOISE, ID — It sounds simple enough.

Make shots. Win the game.

It’s been anything but simple for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament. In their four previous trips to the Big Dance, SDSU has struggled to shoot the ball and often gotten off to bad starts that hurt or ended their upset bids altogether.

This year the Jacks have the best offensive team in their Division One era.